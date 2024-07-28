Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 226,611 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,202,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 167,262 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,449,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 170,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 302,859 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.21. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.