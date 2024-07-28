Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,165 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The GEO Group worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,385 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 280,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the period. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

