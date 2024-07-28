Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,432 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of RCI Hospitality worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RICK stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $439.28 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

RCI Hospitality ( NASDAQ:RICK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.12 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RICK. StockNews.com lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other RCI Hospitality news, Director Johnson Martin Elaine bought 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $488,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

