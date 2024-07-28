Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 64,061 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 1,802.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,162,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after buying an additional 58,084 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,792,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,553,000 after buying an additional 43,980 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,460,268.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $180,327.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.