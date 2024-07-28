Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBLY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -101.04, a P/E/G ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.07. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,328.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,381.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 131,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

