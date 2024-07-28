Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,289 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Mirion Technologies worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,933,000 after purchasing an additional 474,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mirion Technologies news, insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,422.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,768,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,653 shares of company stock valued at $487,194. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

MIR stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.