Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of World Kinect worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that World Kinect Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

