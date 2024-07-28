Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Catalent by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 97,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Catalent Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

