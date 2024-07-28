Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.01% of Investar worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Investar by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Investar by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Investar by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. Investar Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. Investar had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Research analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

