Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 238.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,400,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,002,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,762,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after purchasing an additional 155,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,077,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 499,936 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 0.7 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.67. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

Further Reading

