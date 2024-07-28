Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.05. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

