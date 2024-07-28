Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Stagwell worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stagwell during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STGW. B. Riley upped their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stagwell Trading Up 3.2 %

STGW opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.45 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Articles

