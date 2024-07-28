Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,851 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $48,267,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $15,543,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,132,984 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,143,000 after acquiring an additional 624,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 741,506 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 557,828 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

UiPath stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

