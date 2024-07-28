Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,884,000 after acquiring an additional 102,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $14,546,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 609,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 203,047 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $27.60.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.97%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

