Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,927 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 537.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braze by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 503,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,777,000 after purchasing an additional 239,742 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,085 shares of company stock worth $3,257,592. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $42.90 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.75. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

