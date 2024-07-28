Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 56,543.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Costamare worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costamare by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costamare during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CMRE stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.91. Costamare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.83%.

