Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,042,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 77,489 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 452,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 68,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $70,340,000 after purchasing an additional 63,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,447,000 after buying an additional 120,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART opened at $31.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

