Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,365,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Kadant by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kadant by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 1,578.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 69,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of KAI stock opened at $355.83 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.99 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.49.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

