Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Bel Fuse at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth about $173,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
NASDAQ BELFB opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.41. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
