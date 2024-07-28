Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 156,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,762 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $35,000.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

