Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,037,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,042,000 after acquiring an additional 195,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,383,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 534,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.5 %

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.