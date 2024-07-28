Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in United Bankshares by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 449.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

