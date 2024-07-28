Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,485 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.21. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

