Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 21,168 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coty by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,623,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,345,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,857 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Coty by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COTY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

