Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,121 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Rogers worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth $95,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rogers by 136,400.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $105.48 and a 1 year high of $170.88.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

