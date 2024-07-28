Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 369 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRKFree Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Atlanta Braves worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,102,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $954,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 762,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.37.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

