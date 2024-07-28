Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,291 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of ON24 worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTF opened at $6.71 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $280.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $37.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

In other ON24 news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 736,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,191.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,883,075.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $493,134 in the last three months. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

