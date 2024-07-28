Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,035 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Navient worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $2,441,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 1,762.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Navient by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 231,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 156,086 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $13,546,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Navient Co. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $19.68.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Navient had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 393,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

