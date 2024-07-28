Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 61,133 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $720,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 264,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,849,661.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock worth $2,547,161. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

BLKB opened at $79.98 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.