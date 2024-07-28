Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,993 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Vital Energy worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vital Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,432,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 4,448.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Shares of VTLE opened at $43.45 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

