Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $1.64 Million Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Bowlero by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Price Performance

BOWL stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 330.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Bowlero’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bowlero

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BOWL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. CJS Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOWL

About Bowlero

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.