Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 338,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 603,668 shares.The stock last traded at $101.44 and had previously closed at $97.74.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.32.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $3,708,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at $9,426,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

