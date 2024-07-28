Ryder System (NYSE:R) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.40 EPS.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 6,776 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $816,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,413.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $2,309,838.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,129 shares of company stock worth $10,598,226. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.