Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Sabre in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Sabre’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sabre’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $782.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.02 million.

SABR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

SABR stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. Sabre has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $5.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $167,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,686.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,687.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 135,000 shares of company stock worth $368,650 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

