Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Safehold were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Safehold by 1,002.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,206,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,133 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $25,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,709,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,234,000 after acquiring an additional 816,033 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at $7,227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 649,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.62 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

