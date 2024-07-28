Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.75) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($6.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.90. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company’s revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after purchasing an additional 432,013 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,197,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 952,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 333,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,306 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

