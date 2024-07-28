Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17), reports. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 26,722.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Saia by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $3,287,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

