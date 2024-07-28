Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17), reports. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Saia has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.
In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $502.18.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
