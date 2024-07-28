Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.46. 42,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,539,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

