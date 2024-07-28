Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:SASR)

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $31.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 52,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.