Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

