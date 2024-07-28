Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STNG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

