Scott B. Salmirs Sells 11,736 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 11,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $646,418.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,195,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $55.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

