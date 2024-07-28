Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Up 2.8 %

PNR opened at $88.50 on Friday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Pentair by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pentair by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Pentair by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

