Secure Energy Services (SES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Secure Energy Services will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Secure Energy Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.75 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$6.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 43,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.95, for a total value of C$515,343.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 323,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,369. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SES has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.38.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

