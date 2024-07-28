Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,976,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 759,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,457,000 after buying an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 394,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,300,000 after buying an additional 118,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,323,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,638,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at $17,373,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $1,504,706.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,942 shares in the company, valued at $13,542,109.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,439 shares of company stock worth $3,498,919. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.