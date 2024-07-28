Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,863 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $1,472,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after purchasing an additional 144,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.3 %

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $149.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.14. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.32%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total transaction of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $45,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,189 shares of company stock worth $1,815,619. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.