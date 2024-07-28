Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Mativ worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mativ in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mativ by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Mativ by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATV opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

