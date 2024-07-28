Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 1,264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,026,000 after buying an additional 2,085,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth about $25,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village Stock Performance

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $26.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savers Value Village ( NYSE:SVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village Profile

(Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.