Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CENT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 112.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 169,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $25,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,189,615 shares in the company, valued at $43,123,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $1,199,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,369.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 744,218 shares of company stock worth $27,144,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

CENT opened at $39.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

