Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,103,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GPI. Bank of America decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $333.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $341.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,671.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

